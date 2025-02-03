Previous
A Standing Heart by jo38
Photo 2342

A Standing Heart

A heart shaped hanging planter stand holding a lantern until it is warm enough for a hanging basket of flowers.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Photo Details

