Pine Needle Heart by jo38
Photo 2356

Pine Needle Heart

Since the wind knocked the ice out of the trees, our driveway is covered in pieces of ice. I made a heart out of pieces of pine trees and a few pinecones in our icy driveway.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
645% complete

