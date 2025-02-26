Sign up
Previous
Photo 2365
Cutie Pie
According to my daughter, Moose is a "Cutie Pie" - this is a drawing of him that sits on one of her shelves with a heart.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
26th February 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
february
,
heart
,
pet
,
moose
,
cutie pie
