Couldn't Resist by jo38
Photo 2408

Couldn't Resist

While shopping today, these beauties caught my eye, I couldn't resist and had to make a purchase. It is an English Daisy plant and they are perennials, so hopefully they will thrive. On this dreary day they sure add a nice pop of color.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
659% complete

Photo Details

