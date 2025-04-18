Previous
Store Closing by jo38
Photo 2416

Store Closing

Another retail craft store is calling it quits and closing it doors for good - it was a sad sight inside, as most of the inventory has been sold.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
