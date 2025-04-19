Previous
Growing in the Garden by jo38
Photo 2417

Growing in the Garden

Hyacinth plants in my garden on an 80 degree day, and to think last Saturday we had over 2 inches of heavy wet snow.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
662% complete

