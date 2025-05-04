Previous
Rain, Rain, Rain by jo38
Photo 2432

Rain, Rain, Rain

A rainy weekend in NY and it looks to be a rainy week as well. The rain is good for plants but I want to get outside and finish cleaning up my flower beds and garden area.
Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
