Why??? by jo38
Photo 2445

Why???

I purchased a doggy raincoat for Phoebe as she is not a fan of going out in the rain, hopefully it keeps her somewhat dry.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
670% complete

