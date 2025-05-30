Previous
In Full Bloom by jo38
Photo 2457

In Full Bloom

My only rose so far has opened.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact