Once Potted, Now Planted by jo38
Photo 2460

Once Potted, Now Planted

A potted hydrangea from Easter that was planted into the soil once had flowers that were green in color now they are a purplish pink.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Jo

@jo38
Photo Details

