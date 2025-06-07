Previous
Soaking In The Rain Drops by jo38
Photo 2465

Soaking In The Rain Drops

A hanging planter that was too large to hang anywhere is now a potted plant, is getting plenty of water today.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact