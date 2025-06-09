Sign up
Previous
Photo 2467
No Thank You Little Groundhog
Little Groundhog thought that my plant on our deck needed some trimming, so after I took this photo I moved the plant to a higher spot. No thanks little one I do not need your landscaping skills.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
2
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
365 - A Picture A Day
SM-S901U
9th June 2025 2:11pm
nature
,
flowers
,
groundhog
,
woodchuck
,
chuckling
Walks @ 7
ace
What a sweet capture and story. He almost looks too serious about this 'job'.....
June 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So cute!
June 9th, 2025
