No Thank You Little Groundhog by jo38
No Thank You Little Groundhog

Little Groundhog thought that my plant on our deck needed some trimming, so after I took this photo I moved the plant to a higher spot. No thanks little one I do not need your landscaping skills.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Walks @ 7 ace
What a sweet capture and story. He almost looks too serious about this 'job'.....
June 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So cute!
June 9th, 2025  
