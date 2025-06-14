Previous
Caladium Plant with a Flower by jo38
Photo 2472

Caladium Plant with a Flower

I was wondering what this strange shoot that sprouted up in this caladium plant was, it is its flower.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Jo

@jo38
