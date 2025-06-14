Sign up
Previous
Photo 2472
Caladium Plant with a Flower
I was wondering what this strange shoot that sprouted up in this caladium plant was, it is its flower.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
0
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
caladium
