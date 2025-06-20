Previous
Sid The Rock Snake by jo38
My husband wanted to make a Rock Snake. We found a rock for the head, I painted it, and 2 others rocks to give it a start. We put Sid outside this morning, now we will have to wait and see if Sid gets a body.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Jo

@jo38
