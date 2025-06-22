Previous
A Deer's Evening Snack by jo38
My Lantana plant fell victim to a deer's evening snack, these were a few of the flowers it left for me. I had to move the plant to save it from further snacking.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Jo

@jo38
