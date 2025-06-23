Sign up
Previous
Photo 2481
Feeling Tropical
A heatwave is hitting our area, so with the humidity and the temperatures in the upper 90's it has a tropical feeling. Thank goodness for air conditioning.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
0
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
23rd June 2025 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
pink
,
tropical
,
mandeville
