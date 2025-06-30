Previous
Is that Comfortable? by jo38
Is that Comfortable?

Poor little Phoebe, she started having issues walking so we took her to the vet. Apparently she has hurt her back and that was causing her to have issues walking. She is on meds to help and is taking it easy, no steps or jumping so she can heal.
