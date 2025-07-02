Previous
Only One Survivor by jo38
Only One Survivor

The Red Lily Bugs have once again attacked all my lily plants - only this one survived. I have read that all lilies need to be dug out in order for the bugs to go away, it makes me sad but I did get rid of some.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Jo

@jo38
