Photo 2490
Only One Survivor
The Red Lily Bugs have once again attacked all my lily plants - only this one survived. I have read that all lilies need to be dug out in order for the bugs to go away, it makes me sad but I did get rid of some.
2nd July 2025
Tags
flower
summer
lily
