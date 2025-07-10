Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2498
In the Summer Heat
This photo was taken the other day when it was very sunny and warm out. The daylilies are inside my garden, safe from the deer, so they are blooming without fear of being eaten.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
2498
photos
29
followers
31
following
684% complete
View this month »
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
8th July 2025 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
daylily
,
purple daylily
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close