Previous
In the Summer Heat by jo38
Photo 2498

In the Summer Heat

This photo was taken the other day when it was very sunny and warm out. The daylilies are inside my garden, safe from the deer, so they are blooming without fear of being eaten.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact