Photo 2517
5:30am Visitor
Greeted by deer this morning, moms and their babies. This one was by my car and came very close to the house.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
Tags
nature
deer
summer
fawn
gloria jones
ace
Sweet.
July 29th, 2025
