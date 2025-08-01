Previous
Anniversary Dessert by jo38
Anniversary Dessert

Beautiful evening for outdoor dining and dessert at Magnanini Vineyards.
Celebrating our 38th anniversary today.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Jo

@jo38
Jo
