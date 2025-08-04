Previous
A monarch butterfly was flying around today, but it never stayed in one spot so I was able to snap a photo of this one. My husband did a search and said it was a silver spotted skipper.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
