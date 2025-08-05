Previous
I Claim This Flower by jo38
Photo 2524

I Claim This Flower

I looked down at the lone flower the groundhog left behind and saw this spider on it.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
Photo Details

