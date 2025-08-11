Previous
Popping Up Here and There by jo38
Popping Up Here and There

These little flowers have been popping up here and there - not sure what their official name is but I have always known them as bachelor buttons.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Jo

@jo38
Jo
Shirley ace
Such a lovely colour and detail
August 12th, 2025  
