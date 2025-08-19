Previous
Finally Sat Still by jo38
Photo 2535

Finally Sat Still

A Monarch butterfly was flying around the yard, it finally sat still long enough so I could take its picture.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact