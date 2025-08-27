Previous
A Rogue Portulaca Plant by jo38
Photo 2539

A Rogue Portulaca Plant

A pleasant surprise, a few portulaca plants have sprouted. I was able to take a photo of one before the deer decide to snack on them.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Jo

@jo38
