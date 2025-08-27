Sign up
Photo 2539
A Rogue Portulaca Plant
A pleasant surprise, a few portulaca plants have sprouted. I was able to take a photo of one before the deer decide to snack on them.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
summer
,
portulaca
