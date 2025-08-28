Previous
Spotlight on Sid the Rock Snake by jo38
Spotlight on Sid the Rock Snake

Sid the Rock Snake has grown and stretches around our front and side yard with over 130 painted rocks from our community.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

