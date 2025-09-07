Previous
Getting An Early Start by jo38
Getting An Early Start

Our neighbors down the road are getting an early start on their Halloween decorating. It is a very impressive display once everything is finished.
Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
