Apple Orchard by jo38
Apple Orchard

I never realized how many different varieties of apples there were until today when we visited an apple orchard. These were Ginger Gold apples that were ready in late August, I guess that's why so many fell off and were on the ground.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
Shirley ace
So sad to see waste a nice image
September 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line
September 15th, 2025  
