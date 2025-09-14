Sign up
Photo 2557
Store Entrance Greeter
This guy was at the indoor entrance to the store - it gave my daughter a scare when it began to speak and move its head.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
Tags
scary
,
decoration
,
halloween
,
greeter
Shirley
ace
It would give me a fright too lol
September 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Ha, ha
September 15th, 2025
