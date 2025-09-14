Previous
Store Entrance Greeter by jo38
Store Entrance Greeter

This guy was at the indoor entrance to the store - it gave my daughter a scare when it began to speak and move its head.
Jo

Shirley ace
It would give me a fright too lol
September 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Ha, ha
September 15th, 2025  
