Ceramic Painting by jo38
Photo 2560

Ceramic Painting

We went to a ceramic shop to do a little painting. I cant wait to see it after it has been fired.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
John Falconer ace
When it’s fired that’s another image!!
September 18th, 2025  
