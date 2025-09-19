Previous
A Single Flower by jo38
Photo 2562

A Single Flower

A sunflower grew from a mix of bird food that was accidently dropped in a nearby flower pot.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Jo

@jo38
JudyC ace
Lovely!
September 20th, 2025  
