Photo 2563
No, It's Not Spiderman
I went to an Escape Room with my kids and grandkids that was attached to a buliding that was hosting a haunted house. The outside decorations were very scary. This was only one of the creepy, crawling, zombie looking thing scaling the wall.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
Tags
zombie
,
decoration
,
halloween
,
creepy
