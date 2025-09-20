Previous
No, It's Not Spiderman by jo38
Photo 2563

No, It's Not Spiderman

I went to an Escape Room with my kids and grandkids that was attached to a buliding that was hosting a haunted house. The outside decorations were very scary. This was only one of the creepy, crawling, zombie looking thing scaling the wall.
20th September 2025

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
