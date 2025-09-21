Previous
I Would Rather Walk by jo38
Photo 2564

I Would Rather Walk

A bus from a haunted house full of ghouls. I think I would rather walk than take a ride on that bus, unless they are friendly.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
