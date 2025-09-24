Previous
Side Shuffler by jo38
Side Shuffler

We went on a trail looking for birds but they were scarce but we did end up seeing this super cute ghost crab. It did a side shuffle across the path, very quickly.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
