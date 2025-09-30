Sign up
Photo 2573
Lil Loaf
In our neighborhood there are a few houses that take care of the stray cats. As we go on our walks we pretty much know which houses the cats hang around. Today this one was on the curb with its paws all tucked in, looking like a little loaf.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
2573
photos
29
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
30th September 2025 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
stray
