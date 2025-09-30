Previous
Lil Loaf by jo38
Photo 2573

Lil Loaf

In our neighborhood there are a few houses that take care of the stray cats. As we go on our walks we pretty much know which houses the cats hang around. Today this one was on the curb with its paws all tucked in, looking like a little loaf.
