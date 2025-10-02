Previous
I Have My Eyes On You by jo38
Photo 2575

I Have My Eyes On You

Tis the Spooky Season
Noticing all the decorations going up for Halloween on our daily walk.
Looks like this skeleton might be in trouble as the spider seems to be checking him out.
Jo

Photo Details

