Painted Rock by jo38
Photo 2579

Painted Rock

We found out there is a Rock Snake in the next town over, so I will be adding a rock to help it grow.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
706% complete

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Cute!
October 8th, 2025  
