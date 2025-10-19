Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2592
Fallen Leaves
Many leaves have fallen from this tree
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
2592
photos
28
followers
31
following
710% complete
View this month »
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
19th October 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
fall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close