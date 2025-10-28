Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2599
Looks Like Fall
The leaves in our backyard have been falling, but there are still so many in the trees.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
2599
photos
28
followers
31
following
712% complete
View this month »
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
28th October 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
fall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close