Photo 2601
Dinner Guest
I brought some of our Halloween decorations indoors, forcast is calling for local flooding and high wind gusts, no sense in having things ruined or blown around.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
2
0
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
2602
photos
28
followers
31
following
712% complete
View this month »
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
29th October 2025 9:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
halloween
Shirley
ace
Haha , but agree no point in them being damaged
October 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
lol....Stay safe.
October 30th, 2025
