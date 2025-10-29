Previous
Dinner Guest by jo38
Photo 2601

Dinner Guest

I brought some of our Halloween decorations indoors, forcast is calling for local flooding and high wind gusts, no sense in having things ruined or blown around.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...


Shirley ace
Haha , but agree no point in them being damaged
October 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
lol....Stay safe.
October 30th, 2025  
