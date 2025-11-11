Previous
First Snow by jo38
First Snow

We had some snow fall today, it did not stay but it was a surprise to see.
Jo

@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great contradiction. Well spotted.
November 12th, 2025  
