Previous
Photo 2613
Only A Few Leaves Remain
Most of the leaves have fallen. I spent my morning cleaning up them up but there are still a few that remain.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
0
0
Jo
@jo38
2025- Year 11 Still enjoying the challenge of taking a photo each day, and being able to see others photos from around the world. 2024 - Year10 Started...
2613
photos
28
followers
31
following
715% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
18th November 2025 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
branches
,
fall
