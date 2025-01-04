Previous
Next
hand of my youngest son by jo63
227 / 365

hand of my youngest son

4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like his a strong man now, nicely captured
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact