Previous
AGFA Box by jo63
230 / 365

AGFA Box

Built between 1930 und 1957. My mothers first camera.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing memory
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact