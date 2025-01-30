Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
good morning sunshine
this are reflections of the sun from open windows.
I walked in the yard at my company this morning. Saw it and took the pic with my mobilephone
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
0
Jo
@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day.
252
photos
18
followers
14
following
69% complete
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
30th January 2025 7:42am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2025
GaryW
Very interesting! And love the sky, as well!
January 30th, 2025
