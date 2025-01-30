Previous
good morning sunshine by jo63
252 / 365

good morning sunshine

this are reflections of the sun from open windows.
I walked in the yard at my company this morning. Saw it and took the pic with my mobilephone
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
69% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2025  
GaryW
Very interesting! And love the sky, as well!
January 30th, 2025  
