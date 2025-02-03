Sign up
253 / 365
footprint on the beach
I left a footprint on the beach, so I took a step into retirement
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
1
0
Jo
@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day.
254
photos
18
followers
14
following
69% complete
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd February 2025 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
I logically understand the footprint, that the light source is on the left, but my eyes simply can not see the depth of it. I see it as elevated, and it is driving me crazy.
February 6th, 2025
