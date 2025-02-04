Sign up
Previous
253 / 365
1st day of work
This is the view from the place I startet to work about 45 years ago. I visited this place today, because I was retiered 4 days ago.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
1
Jo
@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day.
253
photos
18
followers
14
following
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th February 2025 1:56pm
Tags
austria
,
mondsee
,
moon-lake
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful blues and layers congratulations!
February 4th, 2025
