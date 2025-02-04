Previous
1st day of work by jo63
1st day of work

This is the view from the place I startet to work about 45 years ago. I visited this place today, because I was retiered 4 days ago.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Jo

@jo63
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful blues and layers congratulations!
February 4th, 2025  
