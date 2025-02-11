Previous
colored rice by jo63
259 / 365

colored rice

my wife colored rice for the nursery school with food coloring. So I took this pic with flash below the rice.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
moni kozi
Great shot. You should have launched a guessing game of what that was.
February 11th, 2025  
