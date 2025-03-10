Previous
clay figure from Helga Führlinger by jo63
278 / 365

clay figure from Helga Führlinger

a gift from a friend (HF)
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact